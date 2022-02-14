WATERLOO — The application deadline for anyone interested in serving on the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency is March 4.
Applicants for two vacant seats are asked to submit a cover letter and résumé to the Seneca County IDA, ATTN: Office Manager Kelly Kline, County Office Building, 1 DiPronio Drive, Waterloo, NY 13165, or by email to k.kline@senecacountyida.org.
Applicants should be able to show business leadership and management skills; commitment; integrity and temperament; and the ability to follow a code of ethics.
The primary purpose of the IDA is to promote private-sector commercial and industrial development, and to advance job opportunities and the economic welfare of county residents.
Applicants will be interviewed by a committee consisting of IDA members Steve Brusso, Tom Kime and Bruce Murray, IDA Executive Director Sarah Davis, Board of Supervisors members Bob Hayssen, Kyle Barnhart and Beth Partee, and County Manager Mitch Rowe.
IDA members are not paid.
The IDA meets at noon on the first Thursday of the month.
The resignations of Menzo Case and Steve Wadhams created the vacancies.
Call Davis at (315) 539-1722 with questions.