WATERLOO — The deadline to apply for a vacant seat on the Waterloo school district Board of Education is approaching.
That date is Sept. 13. Applicants will be interviewed by the other eight board members, with a selection announced in time for the new member to be sworn in and seated at the Oct. 18 board meeting.
The vacancy was caused by the recent resignation of Melissa Nicolini.
Those interested should send a letter of interest to District Clerk Jamie Excell, 109 Washington St., Waterloo, NY 13165. Applicants must be residents of the district for at least a year, be at least 18 years old, be a U.S. citizen and meet other qualifications.
The person selected to fill the vacancy would serve until June 30, 2022. However, that person could file petitions and become a candidate for a full term in the May 2022 election.
School board members are unpaid. They serve three-year terms on the nine-member panel.