GENEVA — The Athena Award for Continuing Education Association has extended the application deadline for its 2021 Athena A.C.E. Scholarship awards.
The deadline to apply is now May 31.
The Athena A.C.E. Scholarship is available to women older than 25 who live in Seneca, Yates or eastern Ontario counties and are, or will be, enrolled in an educational program by Sept. 30. The educational program may be a formal college program or any certification/training program, including a general equivalency diploma, that is necessary for the applicant to advance in her career and/or pursue her career goals.
To apply, visit athenaace.org/apply. In addition, applications can be emailed to AthenaACEA@gmail.com or mailed to Athena A.C.E. Association, P.O. Box 744, Geneva, NY 14456.
The Athena A.C.E. Scholarship supports women developing their capacity for leadership in our community by pursuing additional education. It is awarded annually to one or more women who demonstrate the qualities promoted by the Athena International program: excellence, creativity and initiative in her profession, valuable service by contributing time and energy to her community, and assistance to other women in reaching their full potential.