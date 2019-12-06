WATERLOO — The deadline to apply for the vacant executive director position at the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency is Jan. 17.
The IDA will begin advertising for applicants this week following the Nov. 30 retirement of Bob Aronson, who had served as executive director and CEO since July 2008.
The starting salary will be commensurate with experience and include full benefits. A full job description is available on the IDA website at www.senecacountyida.org.
Applicants should send a resume and cover letter to: Seneca County IDA, 1 DiPronio Drive, Waterloo, 13165, or email those items to k.kline@senecacountyida.org.
The print advertisement for the position states that the executive director plans, organizes and implements efforts related to business attraction, expansion and retention in Seneca County. Responsibilities include agency leadership and oversight, as well as updating and supervising the agency’s economic development strategy as necessary and overseeing its implementation.
The candidate must have at least an undergraduate degree in a relevant field, with a master’s degree preferred, and at least five years of experience in public sector economic development that includes continuing professional development in various aspects of economic development and management.
The IDA, established under state law in 1973, is governed by a nine-member board of directors.