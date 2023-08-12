WATERLOO — For 86 years, Main Street School was a fixture in this Seneca County village.
But, like many older school buildings no longer in use, the three-story architectural gem at 206 W. Main St. has been converted to apartments. The conversion from classrooms to LaFayette Apartments is complete, and rental applications are now being accepted.
First, though, the owners have scheduled an open house to show off the apartments from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday. Those attending are asked to use the parking lot off Seneca Street, on the west side of the building.
Two by Four Construction of East Syracuse is accepting applications from people 62 and older interesting in renting one- and two-bedroom units. Apartments will be available to residents with household income that is at or below 60% of the area median. Six apartments will be reserved for people in need of supportive services, which will be provided by ARISE Child and Family Services Inc.
The design will provide laundry and trash rooms on each floor, grab bars in bathrooms, emergency pull cords, and a community room with a kitchen. Residents will have access to free WiFi throughout the building.
LaFayette Apartments has 35 units within its three floors.
The school auditorium was preserved and transformed into a public event venue. Seneca Community Players intends to make it their main performance space.
The basement gymnasium and locker rooms are not being repurposed.
The complex is adjacent to county-owned LaFayette Park and is a block from the downtown area.
“The completion of the LaFayette Apartments project is an exciting event for Waterloo,” Mayor Walt Bennett said. “Along with the increase in affordable, high-quality housing to our senior residents, I expect to see an uptick in foot traffic to our downtown businesses due to the optimal location of the building.”
Two by Four purchased the school, which opened as Waterloo High School in 1928, for $600,000 in June 2020. The company planned to convert the school, which closed in 2014, into apartments, but those plans were delayed until the company received a state grant it needed to proceed. The Waterloo Village Board assisted in obtaining that grant.
The project is designed to meet requirements of the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority’s Low-Rise New Construction Program and will aim to achieve the Green Building LEED Version 4 certification. All appliances, equipment, and lighting are Energy Star or equivalent, and the development will include five EV charging stations.
State financing for LaFayette Apartments includes federal low-income housing tax credits that will generate $5.4 million in equity and an additional $5.5 million in subsidy from the state Home and Community Renewal Office.
The state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation approved federal historic tax credits that will generate $1.8 million in equity, and NYSERDA provided $35,000 in support. NBT Bank delivered additional financing.
Two by Four was established in 1977 as a construction and development company. It later added property management to its portfolio.
“A tertiary but not significant byproduct of this project has also been the introduction of Waterloo to Lakewood Development (a subsidiary of Two by Four Construction),” said Bennett, adding he hopes the village is able to work with them again. “They have been a pleasure to work with, and I am personally pleased with the product they turned out while maintaining the historic nature of the building.”
Two by Four has built more than 120 diversified types of housing consisting of more than 3,000 units all over Central New York. The company also manages 2,885 units of affordable and low-income housing. Among its projects is conversion of old school building into housing in Auburn and Watkins Glen.
The $13.5 million project will be called LaFayette Apartments in honor of its location next to LaFayette Park, named after the Marquis de La Fayette of France. The Marquis stopped here after helping the United States will the Revolutionary War against England.