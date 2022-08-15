WATERLOO — Anyone interested in filling a vacancy on the Waterloo Central School District Board of Education must submit a letter of interest by Aug. 24.
Applications for Waterloo BOE vacancy due Aug.24
- By DAVID L. SHAW dshaw@fltimes.com
