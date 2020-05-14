WATERLOO — A local resident has been appointed to the state board reviewing a large-scale solar project on the west end of town — although a neighbor said that person did not apply for the position.
State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-35 of Yonkers, appointed Packwood Road resident Randy Neth as an ad hoc member of the state Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment that would review the project.
Another Packwood Road resident, Joseph Wukitsch, said he has no problem with Neth’s appointment but questioned the process. Wukitsch filled out the application, was fingerprinted, and underwent a background check — while suggesting Neth did none of those things
Neth, an executive with Excellus BlueCross BlueShield in Rochester, could not be reached for comment.
The Article 10 Public Service Commission process being used to review the Trelina Solar Energy Center calls for two ad hoc members from the community to serve on the siting board, one appointed by the Assembly and one by the Senate. The town of Waterloo and Seneca County recommended four names, including Neth, Richard Swinehart, and George Dutton; all three live on Packwood Road. Wukitsch was nominated by the county only.
In January, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-83 of the Bronx, appointed Swinehart as the first ad hoc member. Swinehart, an attorney, said he submitted a detailed resume, noting he had a background check and fingerprints on file as a member of the New York State Bar Association.
Dutton later withdrew his name from consideration.
Wukitsch is a retired Rochester Police Department officer and, he said, a friend of Neth’s. He has made it known he is not opposed to solar projects but wants to make sure the Trelina one benefits the community and doesn’t cause environmental harm. He said he’s particularly concerned about the safe disposal of solar panels when the facility is decommissioned.
Wukitsch wrote to state Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, May 7 with his concerns about the selection process. He told Helming that in the cases of Neth and Dutton, both deleted the application that was emailed to them, and no additional information was sent to either.
“I completed my application, forwarded and received acknowledgment of receipt of my completed application,” Wukitsch told Helming. “As part of the application process, a background investigation was conducted by the New York State Police. ... I personally followed up with the NYSP investigator, at which time he indicated that everything looked very good.”
Wukitsch called Neth “a fine man, a great neighbor who has concerns about the process and the proposed solar project.’’ However, Wukitsch does not understand why Neth was appointed.
“I am questioning how someone can be appointed to a position in which that individual did not partake in any steps of the process in furtherance of obtaining that position,’’ he wrote to Helming.
Christopher Catt, Helming’s chief of staff, replied to Wukitsch in a May 8 email.
“The entire Article 10 process is broken,” Catt wrote. “This was demonstrated by the incinerator project (in Seneca County) several years ago.’’
Catt predicted that recently passed legislation in this year’s state budget will make the siting process worse.
“As you know, Sen. Helming requested appropriate consideration for your nomination after meeting with you, as did Seneca County,” Catt said. “Unfortunately, this is the sole discretion of the majority leader.”
Catt informed Wukitsch there is no appeals process.
“This is not fair or right, but that is the way the law is written, which is exactly why Sen. Helming will continue to oppose Article 10 and supports bringing greater transparency and local oversight to large solar projects,’’ he said.
With Catt’s encouragement, Wukitsch forwarded his email to Stewart-Cousins May 8. Her response appeared to be a form letter.
“For urgent community matters, please do not hesitate to contact my district office at 914-435-4031. For legislative inquiries, please contact my Albany office at 518-455-2585,’’ it stated. “Thank you for your message. We look forward to assisting you.”
“This whole process lacks transparency,” Wukitsch said Monday, claiming that no one from Trelina or the town will talk about the terms of a host community or PILOT agreement until the Article 10 process is completed. “We deserve to know all aspects at his time.”