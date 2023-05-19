ROMULUS — The Seneca County sheriff’s office narcotics unit remains busy, as it initiated 13 new drugs cases last month and made eight arrests.
In their monthly report for April, Sheriff Tim Luce and Undersheriff John Cleere said the biggest arrest came April 11, when narcotics officers executed a search warrant at a Wagner Street residence. Police seized a loaded handgun, about $6,000 in cash, digital scales, lab manufacturing equipment, and approximately 100 grams of a white powdery substance that was sent to a lab for testing.
Two suspects were arrested.
Luce and Cleere also report the following for April:
April 3 — Deputies responded to a domestic violence call in Interlaken. Police arrested the suspect for allegedly strangling another person.
April 6 — Deputies responded to a domestic violence cause involving a knife. Arrests were made for assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
April 14 — Investigators charged an adult with criminal impersonation and endangering the welfare of a child for allegedly sending inappropriate text messages to a minor.
April 19 — The narcotics unit arrested two people for allegedly possessing methamphetamine in Waterloo.
April 20 — The sheriff’s office held its annual awards ceremony. Deputy Jim Picchi received the Officer of the Year award, while the criminal investigations division received a unit citation for making quick arrests in a town of Waterloo homicide case.
Also in April, welfare fraud investigations resulted in three people being charged with several felony counts.
Sheriff’s deputies and investigators responded to 1,923 calls in April, making 43 arrests.
The Division of Human Services Fraud Unit investigated 10 cases. It has recouped more than $125,000 this year.
Deputies responded to 14 mental health calls.
On the corrections side, the average number of inmates at the jail was 27. There were 58 inmate transports.
In the civil division there were 24 summons/complaints/services and 14 income executions. Deputies assisted with four evictions.