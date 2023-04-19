CANANDAIGUA — Growing up near Rochester, Brian Prince recalls riding his bicycle to the Northwest Family YMCA on Long Pond Road in Greece as being an integral part of his childhood.
Prince is now a successful businessman and philanthropist, president and CEO of Hegemon Capital Inc. And, he has gifted $1 million to the Sands Family YMCA now under construction on North Street.
As a result, the nearly 10,000-square-foot aquatic center in the new Y, which is scheduled to open Oct. 2, will be named the Prince Aquatic Center.
“The Sands Family YMCA will be a game changer for Canandaigua, especially this aquatic center,” Prince said in a news release. “During a recent visit to another aquatics center within the YMCA of Great Rochester, I was awestruck to see just how important a state-of-the-art aquatic center is in a vibrant YMCA, and I am proud to help bring that to Canandaigua.
“I know what the Y meant to me growing up, and I’m honored to do what I can to ensure that the Y’s mission carries on to the next generation for families and children. Living next to one of the Finger Lakes, it is especially important to make sure our community can be safe in and around the water.”
The Prince Aquatic Center will feature two pools: a warm-water pool with a splash pad for families, and a six-lane exercise pool for lap swimming and general swimming. There will be a whirlpool and dry sauna too.
“It brings me such joy to see people who have been impacted by the Y get involved and give back,” said Ernest Lamour, president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Rochester. “It truly shows the power of the Y and the difference it can make on your life and in your community.”
The new Canandaigua Y, with an estimated price tag of $24 million, is being made possible by a gift of $13.5 million from the Sands Family Foundation. Last month, the YMCA of Greater Rochester announced a community campaign to raise additional money for the new facility. The campaign is highlighted by a tree in the lobby of the current Y, showing the many ways to become “rooted” with the Sands Family YMCA. Information is also available at ymcaroc.co/becomerooted.
In March 2022, the Sands Family Foundation announced it was donating 13 acres and $13.5 million for the new, 75,000-square-foot YMCA on North Street. Ground was broken in July 2022, and the sale of the current Y to Capstone Real Estate Development of Rochester was completed Aug. 26.