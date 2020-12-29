ARCADIA — The victims of a fatal fire that occurred Dec. 22 on Lempke Road have been identified.
Fairville Fire Department Chief Robert Forjone said Monday that Robert Johnson, 81, and his wife, Judith Johnson, 80, died in the early-morning blaze.
According to a press release issued by Forjone, the Fairville Fire Department was dispatched at 2:18 a.m. for a structure fire with people possibly trapped.
He said calls for assistance went out to Newark Fire Department and the Sodus Fire Department. Water tanker assistance arrived from Tanker Taskforce 2, which consists of the Sodus, Sodus Center and Wellington fire departments, as the nearest water hydrant was over a mile away, Forjone noted.
“The attached garage was fully involved, with the fire extending into the home,” said Forjone. “Firefighters entered the structure and were met with heavy fire and smoke conditions. An aggressive search was initiated in the high heat and zero visibility conditions.”
He said the couple was found and taken from the burning home — “but had succumbed to the fire.”
Forjone said it took firefighters 45 minutes to bring the blaze under control.
The Wayne County Cascade Unit, Marbletown Fire Department, Newark EMS, New York State Electric & Gas, and Wayne County sheriff’s office also assisted at the scene.
The home suffered major damage, Forjone said.
The Wayne County Fire Cause and Origin Team is continuing to investigate the fire. As yet, the cause of the blaze has not been determined.