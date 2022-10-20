LYONS — A state Supreme Court jury has awarded $80,000 to an Arcadia man in a wrongful arrest lawsuit against two Wayne County sheriff’s deputies.
“I think it was a solid verdict considering the harm done to my client and his wife,” said attorney Sarah Wesley, who represented Kenneth Holley Jr. in the civil trial in county court. “The county already admitted liability. This trial was purely about damages and the impact on their lives.”
Holley sued the county, sheriff’s office and Deputies Joe Ayotte and Justin Klinkman over his 2016 arrest on a felony charge of cruelty to animals. The county and sheriff’s office were later dropped from the lawsuit, although the county paid for the defense of Ayotte and Klinkman due to indemnification.
According to court papers, Holley — an automotive mechanic — was on his property when he claimed to be attacked by a neighbor’s pit bull. He climbed into his truck and waited until he thought the dog left, then got out of the truck with a gun.
Holley claimed the dog “came around the side of the truck and continued its aggressive attack,” at which time he shot and killed the dog.
Holley said he phoned his wife, who called the sheriff’s office. He was not arrested at the time.
According to court papers, Ayotte had conversations with then-District Attorney Rick Healy and Assistant DA Chris Bokelman. Ayotte was advised to “go forward with making an arrest.”
The case was presented to a county grand jury and Holley testified. He was not indicted.
“It’s just so unbelievable how something like defending yourself from a dog can get so out of control,” Holley said by phone Wednesday.
Wesley said while she had not sought a specific monetary award in court papers, there can be a “wide range” of awards in civil lawsuits.
“In my closing arguments ... I was seeking between $150,000 to $200,000,” she said. “I think the actual jury award was a reasonable amount considering the testimony.”
Wesley said Raul Martinez, the attorney representing Ayotte and Klinkman, indicated he would appeal the decision and/or ask county Judge John Nesbitt — who presided over the trial — to reduce the award.
Martinez did not reply to an email from the Times seeking comment on the case.
“The county is presently reviewing its options in light of what it perceives to be an excessive verdict,” Wayne County Attorney Dan Connors wrote in an email to the Times.
In 2010, Ayotte — an 11-year veteran of the sheriff’s office and a sergeant at the time — was acquitted of perjury and criminal trespass in a non-jury criminal trial. He was accused of illegally entering a Newark apartment with Jonathan Hall, his partner at the time, and later lying about it to a grand jury.
Nesbitt, who presided over that trial as well, said Ayotte was unwittingly caught up in a “drama and love triangle” involving Hall, his girlfriend and the woman’s former boyfriend
Hall, a nine-year veteran of the sheriff’s office and Ayotte’s supervisor at the time, pleaded guilty to criminal trespass and official misconduct. He later resigned from the sheriff’s office.
Despite being found not guilty, Ayotte was suspended by then-Sheriff Barry Virts and demoted from sergeant to deputy.
While current Sheriff Rob Milby and Chief Deputy Joe Croft declined to discuss the outcome of the civil trial, Croft said after the 2010 demotion Ayotte later was promoted to sergeant and then detective, and was a detective in good standing when he retired from full-time status last year; he is now a part-time deputy.
“I stand by that arrest, as consultation was made to the DA’s office,” Milby said of Holley’s arrest in an email to the Times. “As far as Officer Ayotte’s past goes, I believe that to be irrelevant to that arrest. Officer Ayotte became one of our most effective first-line supervisors this department has seen.”
“This just destroyed my business,” Holley said of his arrest. “When this lawsuit first started it wasn’t about making money. It was about getting a dark cloud off my back.”