HOPEWELL — The flu season started slowly in Ontario County.
It’s in full swing now, the county’s director of public health noted.
“We were behind (our usual numbers) for most of October and November, but our December numbers drastically increased, likely due to holiday gatherings,” Mary Beer said. “Doctors and hospitals in the area are seeing a lot of flu.”
As of last week, Beer said there were 106 confirmed cases of influenza in the county. It’s one reason why Thompson Health initiated visitor restrictions recently at F.F. Thompson Hospital and the M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center in Canandaigua.
Ontario County’s numbers reflect a sharp increase in the number of statewide laboratory-confirmed flu cases and hospitalizations reported to the Department of Health. Flu season typically runs from October through May.
Last week saw more than 9,000 lab-confirmed cases reported to the DOH, a 74 percent increase from the week before. That put the total for this year’s season at more than 22,700 cases.
The number of hospitalizations also increased, with 1,387 New Yorkers hospitalized last week for lab-confirmed flu — that’s 119 percent higher than the previous week. So far this season, 3,592 flu-related hospitalizations and one flu-associated pediatric death have been reported in New York.
Dr. Howard Zucker, DOH commissioner, declared influenza prevalent in the state in December. The announcement put into effect a regulation requiring that healthcare workers who are not vaccinated wear surgical or procedure masks in areas where patients are present.
The DOH recommends that everyone 6 months or older get a flu shot. Officials said the vaccine is especially important for people at high risk for complications from the flu, including children younger than 2, pregnant women, and adults 65 and older.
People with pre-existing conditions — asthma and heart disease are part of that list — are at greater risk too, as are people with weakened immune systems due to disease or medications such as chemotherapy or chronic steroid use.
“It’s not too late to get a flu shot,” Beer said.
Chelsea Bailey, a nurse with the Yates County Public Health Department, said there were 24 confirmed flu cases reported there in December after a total of two were recorded in October and November. Yates County did not have more than 25 reported cases last year until February.
Vickie Swinehart, Seneca County’s director of public health, said there have been just a handful of reported flu cases in the county thus far.
Diane Devlin, Wayne County director of public health, was not available for comment.