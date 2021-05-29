One year after the pandemic wiped out all sorts of Memorial Day activities and observances, several area communities have organized in-person gatherings for this weekend.
The area’s biggest annual event — Celebrate Commemorate in Waterloo — was scuttled early in the year, before some of the COVID-related restrictions began to be lifted. However, the federally recognized Birthplace of Memorial Day has scheduled a ceremony for Sunday, which in 2021 is the actual Memorial Day.
The federal holiday is Monday.
Here is a rundown of what’s happening throughout the four-county area:
SUNDAY, MAY 30
Newark
Parade starts at 1:30 p.m from Lake Shore Boulevard and ends at Central Park for a 2 p.m. ceremony. In case of rain, the ceremony moves to the VFW at 225 E. Union St.
Waterloo
A ceremony is planned for St. Mary’s Cemetery at 11 a.m., followed by ceremonies at the veterans’ section of Maple Grove Cemetery and at Eliza Williams Cemetery. At noon, there will be a ceremony at LaFayette Park.
MONDAY, MAY 31
Canandaigua
A 10 a.m. ceremony is planned outside the front entrance to the American Legion at 454 N. Main St. If there is inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved inside the hall with a maximum attendance of 70 participants. Social distancing and face coverings will be required of all participants.
Dresden
A memorial service is set for the village gazebo off Geneva Street at 10:30 a.m. Bring a lawn chair. Face coverings will be required but may be removed when attendees are seated. The keynote speaker will be the Rev. John Busch. A parade to Evergreen Cemetery on Bogart Street will follow, where there will be a graveside service.
Dundee
A parade commences at 10 a.m. from Dundee Central School and travels to village park on Seneca Street, where a ceremony will follow.
Interlaken
A service is planned for 9 a.m. at Lake View Cemetery, County Road 150. Face coverings are not required. Guest speaker is retired Lt. Col. David Brust. Bring a lawn chair. Also included in the service are local clergy and local officials, as well as the South Seneca school band.
Lyons
A parade starts at 9:30 a.m. on William Street, proceeds to Canal Street, then goes down Spencer Street to the Lyons Rural Cemetery for a memorial service. The parade then heads to Central Park, where there will be another ceremony at 11 a.m. After that, there will be a service at South Lyons Cemetery.
Manchester/Shortsville
A 9 a.m. ceremony is scheduled for the park at the corner of Main and Clifton streets in Manchester, followed by an observance at 9:30 a.m. at the Shortsville village monument on Main Street. The main event will be held at 10 a.m. at Brookside Cemetery on Route 21 in Manchester.
Ovid
A parade starts at 10:30 a.m. at South Seneca High School, then heads down Main Street to the fire department. At 11:30 a.m., there will be a ceremony on the front lawn of the Seneca County Courthouse Complex, also known as “The Three Bears.” Guest speaker is Capt. Jay Dutcher, who is retired from the Navy.
Palmyra
A ceremony in the village park begins at 9 a.m., followed immediately by veterans’ ceremony in the Palmyra Village Cemetery on Vienna Street.
Penn Yan
A small group of veterans will walk from the corner of Elm and Main streets to the Yates County Courthouse lawn shortly before 11 a.m., when a ceremony will begin. The speaker will be Yates County Judge Jason Cook. A free lunch will follow at the Johnson-Costello American Legion Post 355, 2001 Himrod Road.
Red Creek
A ceremony is set for 10:30 a.m. at Veterans’ Memorial Park, which is at the intersection of Route 104A and Church Street.
Seneca Falls
There will be a parade, starting at 9 a.m. in the Mynderse Academy parking lot and proceeding to Veterans’ Park. The grand marshal will be John Robbins, a World War II veteran. Ceremony at 10 a.m. Keynote speaker will be Menzo Case, president and CEO of Generations Bank and a veteran of the Marines. Refreshments afterward at Kirk-Casey American Legion Post 366 at 48 State St. Open house at the Lt. Cyrus Garnsey III VFW Post 1323 at 47 Fall St. In case of inclement weather, ceremony will move to American Legion.