HOPEWELL — The Finger Lakes Law Enforcement Academy began its 2023 training session March 20 at Finger Lakes Community College’s main campus.
The academy, which is held at various sites, has trained police and peace officers for agencies in six area counties over the last 35 years. It moved to FLCC for this year to accommodate a larger class and build closer ties with the college’s criminal justice degree program.
“This partnership is a natural extension of the collaboration between FLCC’s academic program and the law enforcement community, and it opens doors to students of both programs,” FLCC President Dr. Robert Nye said.
Regional police agencies, including the FLCC Campus Police, have enrolled 35 new hires in this year’s program. Instructors are current and retired law enforcement officers from the academy’s member agencies including FLCC Police Officer Brandon Lawson.
Academy students will use an FLCC lecture hall and athletic facilities through the summer before completing their final six weeks in field training with their respective police agencies. Firearms training will be held at the Wayne County sheriff’s office range.
Graduation will be in October.
The academy previously used multiple locations with more limited capacity for classroom and training exercises. John Falbo, chief deputy for the Ontario County sheriff’s office and academy chairman, said this year’s class is the largest in the academy’s history due to the high demand for police officers and sheriff’s deputies.
The partnership will allow for informal interaction between FLCC degree and certificate students and academy students. The academy and FLCC are developing a plan to grant college credit to academy graduates who want to purse a criminal justice degree.
Students must be sponsored by a local police agency to attend the academy, which primarily serves agencies in Cayuga, Livingston, Ontario, Seneca, Wayne, and Yates counties. Students from Monroe and other neighboring counties can also attend.
Officials said the first step to being hired by a police agency is to pass the civil service exam for police officers and deputies. Details and dates can be found at each county’s civil service office website.
Names of those who pass the exam are shared with police agencies who contact candidates for next steps, including a physical agility test and background check.
Online To learn more about the Finger Lakes Law Enforcement Academy, see bit.ly/3ZazKEF.