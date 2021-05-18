Voters throughout the Finger Lakes Times’ four-county coverage area OK’d 2021-22 school budgets by resounding margins Tuesday.
Residents returned to the polls in person for the first time since May 2019, and none of the spending plans came close to being voted down.
In Geneva, more than 1,000 people voted, and 81% approved the budget.
In Seneca Falls, 74% of voters cast “yes” ballots.
In Waterloo, 71% of the 268 ballots cast were in favor.
South Seneca was the high-water mark with an 89% approval.
There were several contested board of education races.
In Geneva, former teacher and administrator Randy Grenier won a three-way race for one five-year term. Grenier garnered 448 votes to outdistance incumbent May Farnsworth (369) and Holly Sweeney (284).
In Waterloo, Andrea Bennett (195), incumbent Ellen Hughes (182) and Caitlin Ryan (178) were elected to three-year terms. Brian Dwello was fourth with 141 votes.
Six people ran for four spots on the Newark school board. Scott Verbridge (353), Julie Nevelizer (347) and Shannon Nash (343) were elected to three-year terms. Incumbent Brad Steve will serve the remaining two years of a vacancy after getting 299 votes. Charlene Gonzalez (277) and incumbent John Addyman (232) fell short.
Check Thursday’s print edition of the Finger Lakes Times for all of the vote tallies from area districts.