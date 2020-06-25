Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, school officials have been challenged in unprecedented ways.
Institute remote learning on the fly. Craft a 2020-21 budget knowing a take-back in state aid might occur after the next school year has started. And, most recently, plan graduation ceremonies that combine social distancing, sanitizing measures, outdoor venues and gatherings of 150 people or less.
Geneva, Newark, Penn Yan, Mynderse, Midlakes, South Seneca, Clyde-Savannah, Lyons and Waterloo will hand out diplomas to members of their respective Classes of 2020 in various ways, beginning Friday morning and wrapping up Saturday night.
Newark, Penn Yan and Seneca Falls have broken their commencement into multiple parts, depending on where a student’s last name falls in the alphabet. Newark is holding a five-stage event: four groups will graduate Friday, while the fifth walks across the stage Saturday morning.
“We are doing this many ceremonies so we can have each senior bring up to four family members and stay under the 150-person limit from the last Executive Order from Gov. Cuomo,” Newark Superintendent Matt Cook said, noting that each of the five events will be livestreamed on the district’s YouTube channel so additional family members and friends can watch.
Perhaps the biggest drawback could be inclement weather, as thunderstorms are a possibility Friday and Saturday.
“The only adjustment might be the starting time, depending on weather,” said South Seneca Superintendent Steve Parker Zielinski, whose commencement is planned for 9:30 a.m. Saturday. “Since we have no option to move this one indoors, we will need to take advantage of a couple of rain-free hours, hopefully Saturday morning, but we are prepared to pivot to Saturday afternoon, or to Sunday if necessary.”
Most area districts have set the next day as a rain date. For example, Midlakes and Waterloo would hold their ceremonies at the same times Sunday if weather interrupts Saturday’s plans.
Here is a list of area commencement ceremonies, including links to watch online or radio stations that will broadcast the audio portion:
Clyde-Savannah
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: Nick DerCola Field
Guests: Information not available
Livestream: Information not available
Geneva
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Loman Stadium
Guests: Not allowed
Note: Beginning at 6:15 p.m., parents are allowed to join a drive-by parade behind the high school during which they can wave at their child
Livestream: https://youtu.be/6wK0RDvFuPo
Radio: WHWS (105.7 FM or whws.fm)
Lyons
When: Friday, 6 p.m.
Where: LHS football stadium
Guests: Up to 2 family members allowed per student
Midlakes
When: Saturday, 7 p.m.
Where: Ollie Cook Memorial Field
Guests: Not allowed
Mynderse
When: Friday, 6 p.m. (part 1) and 7:15 p.m. (part 2)
Where: Bracht Field
Guests: Up to 2 family members allowed per student
Livestream: www.youtube.com/watch?v=drjJgY1FN_g
Newark
When: Friday, 8:45 a.m. (part 1), 11:15 a.m. (part 2), 6:45 p.m. (part 3) and 9:15 p.m. (part 4); Saturday, 11:15 a.m. (part 5)
Where: NHS football stadium
Guests: Up to 4 family members allowed per student
Livestream: www.youtube.com/channel/UCF9kQ2yEa4uz4dIHKglex1w
Penn Yan
When: Friday, 5 p.m. (part 1) and 7 p.m. (part 2)
Where: Mustang Field
Guests: Up to 2 family members allowed per student
Livestream: www.youtube.com/channel/UCOONzkBa1OIfXor_oMB8rtA?view_as=subscriber or www.facebook.com/PennYanAcademy/
Radio: WLFR (96.9 FM, 101.9 FM, 1570 AM)
South Seneca
When: Saturday, 9:30 a.m.
Where: Ovid campus athletic field that adjoins the football/soccer field
Guests: Not allowed; parents and family members can park next to the athletic field and watch the procession from their vehicles
Livestream: District is working on a plan to livestream, but does not yet have a link
Waterloo
When: Saturday, 7 p.m.
Where: Tom Coughlin Stadium
Guests: NA