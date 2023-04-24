The sheriffs in Ontario, Seneca, Wayne, and Yates counties have announced the New York State Sheriffs’ Institute honorary membership drive is underway statewide.
Sheriffs David Cirencione (Ontario County), Tim Luce (Seneca County), Rob Milby (Wayne County) and Ron Spike (Yates County) said membership invitations will be arriving at randomly selected households over the next several weeks.
Annual membership dues help support the institute’s programming for youth and sheriffs’ offices. Those programs include the sheriffs’ summer camp, crime victim services, annual scholarship program, and education, training, and awards programs for sheriffs’ offices personnel.
The summer camp — on Keuka Lake in Yates County — is the institute’s flagship program. During the season, 840 children from economically challenged backgrounds across the state go to the camp under the guidance of sheriffs and sheriffs’ personnel who volunteer their time to help make the camp a success. The idea is to connect children with deputy sheriffs in a positive and meaningful environment.
The camp — kids stay for a week — is a chance for children who otherwise would not have the opportunity to take part in a summer camp experience.
The sheriffs’ offices in Ontario, Seneca, Wayne, and Yates counties select local children for the camp, which combines typical summer recreation activities with an understanding of — and respect for — the law and the men and women who enforce them. The strong camper-to-counselor ratio allows for individual attention with an emphasis on the development of self-esteem.
“Our sheriffs’ offices are proud to support the sheriffs’ institute and the excellent work they do in supporting our youth and personnel,” the sheriffs said in a joint statement.
“The incredible summer camp experience — and educational and training opportunities provided by the institute — are invaluable assets to our county residents and sheriffs’ offices. We encourage anyone who is interested in becoming an honorary member and help support these great programs,” the quartet added.
In addition to the summer camp, the institute also provides an annual scholarship to each of the state’s community colleges’ criminal justice programs. The scholarship program is designed to attract the best and the brightest to the criminal justice vocation.
People who would like to become an honorary member of the institute but did not receive a letter in the mail are encouraged to visit sheriffsinstitute.org.
Established in 1979, the New York State Sheriffs’ Institute is a not-for-profit corporation and tax-exempt organization. Contributions to the institute are tax deductible and the institute is registered with the state Attorney General’s Charities Bureau.
Sheriffs said neither their offices nor the institute solicit donations or memberships by phone.