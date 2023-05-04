Tractor Supply stores in the Finger Lakes are inviting young gardeners to their Plant-A-Seed events May 6 for a free opportunity to learn the basics of gardening with a hands-on activity.
At all the locations, young customers will be planting a perennial butterfly garden, while supplies last. A team member will be available to guide the children in the activity and explain the best ways to nurture and care for their future garden. Once complete, participants can take their seeds home to monitor their growth and watch them attract butterflies as they flourish. Team members will be available to answer future questions and provide advice to these young gardeners.
Times and locations are as follows:
Geneva store at 885 Pre-Emption Road, from noon until 2 p.m. For further information or questions, call 315-789-4361.
Canandaigua store at 2380 Rochester Road, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For further information or questions, call 585-394-2080.
Seneca Falls, store at the 2109 Routes 5&20, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For further information or questions, call 315-568-4615.
In Newark, the event at the store at 6700 Route 31 will run from noon to 4 p.m. In addition to the children’s activity, there will be an Iron Smoke barbecue that will feature beef vendors from the area. There will also be maple syrup and honey vendors as well as vendor with baked goods and crafts to purchase. Call 315-331-0852 for more information.
“At Tractor Supply, our mission is to educate and inspire our younger customers through interactive learning experiences,” said Seneca Falls store manager, Kelly Blauvelt. “We recognize the time and energy that goes into cultivating plant life, and we want to share our knowledge with this younger generation as they begin to discover their own interests and hobbies.”
Tractor Supply is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S. The company employs more than 50,000 people and operates 2,147 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, including 81 stores acquired from Orscheln Farm and Home in 2022 that will be rebranded to Tractor Supply by the end of 2023. For more information on Tractor Supply, visit www.tractorsupply.com.