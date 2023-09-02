TYRE — Contrary to some chatter that Armitage Road Bridge over the Erie Canal would be turned into a pedestrian-only crossing, the state Department of Transportation indicated it would reopen to vehicular traffic this fall.
The one-lane, steel truss structure has been closed since April 2022.
“The Armitage Road bridge project in the town of Tyre, consisting of repainting the structure and rehabilitation work, remains ongoing,” DOT spokesman Joshua Heller wrote in an email to the Times Thursday. “Once completed, the bridge will reopen to traffic. It is expected to be completed this fall.”
A post on the Clyde-Savannah Community Group page on Facebook earlier this week discussed the inconvenience of having the bridge closed for so long, with several people wondering about the status of the project.
Work originally was expected to be completed by the end of 2022. Meanwhile, a detour has been posted, directing traffic to use Route 89 and Route 318 to Gravel Road.
Because the bridge didn’t reopen on time, there were rumors that it would be closed to cars and trucks permanently. Others complained that even if that wasn’t the case, it was taking much too long to do the work on the bridge that was known to the DOT to be a trouble spot.
The bridge, which has been listed in poor condition on the National Bridge Inventory since 1991, was built in 1914 and rebuilt in 1951. Curtis Jetter, a spokesman for DOT Region 3, previously said the bridge was last painted in 1991, but has been “continuously maintained by DOT to ensure the safety of the traveling public.”
About four years ago now, the DOT posted warnings on the approaches that oncoming traffic needed to yield the right of way to traffic already crossing the bridge.
The structure appraisal done in 2018 indicated that although the bridge is generally in poor condition (4 out of 9 ratings on several points, including the condition of the superstructure), it still meets “minimal tolerable limits to remain in place.”
The deck geometry appraisal, though, indicated that it was “basically intolerable requiring high priority of replacement.” The same was said for the approaches to the bridge.
Jetter said as the structure was painted, it would be evaluated for repair work. The project has a budget of $800,000, with money coming from federal and state sources. There is no local money involved.
About 230 vehicles cross the bridge daily, with 3% being small trucks, according to the National Bridge Inventory’s data for 2018, the last year for which data was available.
On the DOT website for Region 3, the Armitage Road bridge project is not listed individually. It falls under a general project listing for bridges in Seneca and Cayuga counties that the state owns in need of work. The status is listed as under construction. The listing does not name any of the bridges where work is currently being done.
Local resident Tina Donnelly said she was relieved to hear that the bridge would reopen eventually.
“I hope so, because I have been driving out of my way almost every day,” she posted on Facebook.