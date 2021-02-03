WATERLOO — The Army has completed environmental cleanup of 11 more sites totaling 283 acres at the former Seneca Amy Depot in Romulus and Varick.
That has prompted a motion on the agenda for the noon Thursday meeting of the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency Board of Directors.
The resolution would authorize the IDA, the owner of the 10,600-acre former depot, to accept the Army deed transfer for the remediated lands. If approved, the IDA board would then consider a motion to transfer deeds of those areas to Deer Haven Park and First Light Technologies, which operates on former depot land, to honor pre-existing agreements with them to accept the land from the IDA once the Army has completed remediation.
The board also will go into executive session to consider a request from NY Fayette I, a solar farm development, to have one of the contract closing documents amended. The board may then come back into open session and vote on the change.
The board also will appoint one of its nine members to serve on the Board of Directors of the county Economic Development Corporation and receive an update on 2021 IDA goals from Executive Director Sarah Davis.
The meeting is not open to the public but can be viewed live on the IDA website, senecacountyida.org.