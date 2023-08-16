CANANDAIGUA — The Canandaigua Mile this Sunday will double as an opportunity to clean up trash from the north shore of Canandaigua Lake.
The one-mile race will happen on City Pier and along Lakeshore Drive, near Kershaw Park on the north end of Canandaigua Lake. The race, sponsored by Higher Peaks Racing, the Canandaigua Lake Watershed Association, and Canandaigua Sailboard, starts at 8:30 a.m.
A party from 9-11 a.m. follows the race; that’s also when lakeshore cleanup is planned. The post-race party will feature live music, prize drawings, local businesses, and food.
For more information, email Abbie Sullivan at abbiesullivan2241@gmail.com or call 585-329-8289.