CANANDAIGUA — City police have leveled felony charges against the man they say hit a disabled man in crosswalk and then fled the scene and concealed his vehicle.
Police also claim Todd J. Smith was drunk at the time of the accident.
Smith, 54, of Canandaigua was charged Nov. 13 with second-degree vehicular manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in a death, and driving while intoxicated.
Canandaigua police said Smith’s arrest was the “culmination of an approximately three-week investigation involving the hit-and-run accident that occurred on October 23, 2021.”
The accident resulted in the death of 62-year-old Edwin Wesley, a disabled individual who was operating his scooter while crossing South Main Street in a marked crosswalk. Smith is accused of operating his 1956 Ford green pick-up truck while in an intoxicated state when he struck Wesley and fled the scene without reporting the accident to the authorities.
Wesley was transported by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital where he later died of his injuries.
The pick-up truck believed to have been involved in the accident was located by the Canandaigua Police Department on October 26, 2021 following the execution of a search warrant on a storage unit and remains secured as evidence.
Smith was taken to the Ontario County CAP Court for arraignment and was remanded to the Ontario County Jail on $10,000 cash bail, $20,000 secured bond, or $30,000 partial secured bond. Canandaigua police could not be reached for comment on Smith’s incarceration status, but he was not listed in the jail population on Sunday evening.
The Canandaigua Police Department asked to express its thanks to all of the citizens who provided information to the agency regarding this investigation. Their information greatly assisted in the developments made in the investigation, according to a press release. Officers also indicated that the arrest “has brought comfort to Wesley’s family.”
On the night of the accident, the Canandaigua Police Department was assisted by the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, the New York State Police, the Canandaigua Fire Department, the Canandaigua Emergency Squad and Mercy Flight Central.