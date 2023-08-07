CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County Sheriff David Cirencione is crediting his investigators with making an arrest after nearly $11,000 worth of fireworks were stolen last month.
In his monthly report for July, Cirencione said deputies responded to Roseland Plaza on July 2 after a business owner reported the theft from a steel storage container.
“The following day, while surveilling the area, special investigations unit members spotted two large cardboard boxes labeled ‘TNT’ in the Dumpster of another local business,” Cirencione said.
Police were able to trace a vehicle to a suspect after reviewing security footage. A search warrant led to the recovery of more than $3,800 worth of fireworks.
Brian Ford, 41, of Canandaigua, was charged with a felony count of criminal possession of a stolen property. Cirencione said the investigation continues and more arrests are possible.
In his report, Cirencione also touched on the July 9 rain that caused major flooding in the city and town of Canandaigua. More than 400 storm-related calls were made to 911.
“The 911 staff dispatched the necessary assistance to those in need while monitoring the on-scene traffic of more than 100 first responders,” he said. “For the next 48 hours, members of all OCSO bureaus worked with our partner first responders and not-for-profits to assist those most affected by these floods.”
Cirencione also noted the retirements last month of Communications Officer Richard “Rick” Rhinehart and Corrections Officer Matthew Calabrese. Rhinehart spent 32 years as a 911 dispatcher and Calabrese 25 years at the county jail.
Cirencione also reports the following sheriff’s office statistics for July:
• The 911 Center processed 14,737 “events,” including 12,546 police calls. There were 1,473 calls for emergency medical services and 718 fire calls. Deputies and investigators made 132 arrests.
• Deputies responded to nine calls for reported drug overdoses. They used Narcan to revive one person.
• Deputies responded to 164 motor-vehicle crashes in the county during the month, including one fatal incident with two victims and seven others resulting in injury. Deputies responded to 110 property damage-only crashes and 46 car-deer collisions.
• Sheriff’s deputies made 444 traffic stops in June and responded to 40 mental health calls. Five people were charged with driving while intoxicated.
• The sheriff’s office K-9 unit had 35 calls last month including drug searches, trackings, public presentations, and assists to other agencies.
• Deputies processed 26 pistol permit applications during the month.
• There were 103 males and 31 females admitted to the county jail in July, with an average daily inmate population of 85. Another 77 people were held at the jail for arraignment and 51 were released on their own recognizance.