LYONS — A Newark man has been arrested for an alleged homicide in Arcadia nearly two years ago.
In a press conference, Wayne County Sheriff Rob Milby said Michael A. Robinson, 48, was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder and first-degree robbery.
The charges stem from the death of Torey Mathis, 52, who was living at Houses Motel on Route 31 in June 2021. His body was found by sheriff’s deputies in an apartment at the motel — just west of the village of Newark — after they went there to check on his welfare.
The sheriff’s department and then-Sheriff Barry Virts did not release the cause of death then. Milby, who was a lieutenant/investigator with the sheriff’s office at the time, said Wednesday the cause of death was “sharp force injuries.”
Milby declined to go into detail on the case Wednesday other than to say Mathis died during an apparent robbery. Milby indicated Robinson was a suspect early on.
“He was on our radar the whole time,” Milby said. “It took a long time to investigate this case and get to the point where an arrest was possible.”
Robinson was indicted this week by a county grand jury and arrested Wednesday in Arcadia. He was arraigned in county court and remanded to the county jail without bail.
Milby said sheriff’s detectives were assisted in the investigation by state police, Newark police, the county district attorney’s office, and Monroe County sheriff’s office.
Milby said there are no other suspects in the case. He said Robinson and Mathis were known to each other but he would not categorize them as friends.
“Our hearts go out to the Mathis family and we appreciate their patience while we investigated this case,” he said.