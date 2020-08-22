CANANDAIGUA — State police arrested the man who allegedly stabbed a woman last weekend and was shot by a city police officer.
Mark Zullo, 60, address not provided, was charged with felony counts of second-degree assault and menacing a police officer, and a misdemeanor count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
The charges stem from an incident last Saturday, when city police responded to a report of a man chasing a woman with a knife on Eastern Boulevard (Routes 5&20). There were multiple 911 calls about 1:35 p.m.
The first officer on the scene found a man allegedly wielding a knife. The man was told to drop the knife but did not comply, police said, and advanced on the officer. The officer, who was not named, shot the suspect one time.
Additional CPD officers, along with Ontario County sheriff’s office personnel, administered first aid to the male, along with a female victim who had been stabbed multiple times. The male and female were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.
State police were called in to investigate the incident, with assistance from the sheriff’s office. Troopers arrested Zullo after he was released from the hospital Thursday.
He was set to be arraigned Thursday night at the Ontario County Jail.