FARMINGTON — State police have arrested a local man accused of starting the fire that heavily damaged the Dollar General store last month.
Ariel N. Ferrer, 31, was charged Monday by state police with second-degree arson, a felony, and resisting arrest, a misdemeanor.
Police said Ferrer set fire inside the Route 96 store intentionally on the afternoon of Jan. 20. The arson charge, a class B felony, is due to customers and employees being in the store when the fire broke out.
There were no injuries.
Mark Eifert, a senior investigator with the state police, said Monday that Ferrer was a previous customer at the store. He said state troopers who went to the scene identified Ferrer as a person of interest quickly, while firefighters from several departments were just beginning to attack the blaze. Witnesses said Ferrer was acting suspiciously around the time the fire broke out.
Police, along with Ontario County Fire Coordinator Jeff Harloff and store officials, found video from a store camera that showed evidence of Ferrer starting the fire.
Harloff said the store and contents suffered major damage. He added that the store is closed and likely will be for some time.
Ferrer was processed at state police Troop E headquarters in Farmington and taken to the Ontario County Jail for arraignment. He was remanded on $5,000 bail or $10,000 bond.