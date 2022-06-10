MANCHESTER — While police believe it was not intentional, a Fairport man faces a felony charge for allegedly firing the bullet that hit the Hill Cumorah Visitors Center on Wednesday afternoon, leading to a tense scene at times.
Michael R. Bushart, 23, was charged Wednesday night by state police with first-degree reckless endangerment. He was arraigned at the Ontario County Jail and released on pretrial supervision.
Police said at approximately 5:45 p.m., Bushart was target-shooting on farmland west of the well-known Route 21 site when at least one bullet hit an apartment window in the building. No one was hurt.
“We don’t believe it was an intentional act,” Major Brian Ratajczak, commander of Farmington-based Troop E of the state police, said in a media briefing from the scene late Wednesday night.
Ratajczak said there were at least 75 tourists inside the visitors center when the bullet hit. They were sheltered in place after police arrived at the scene, were later taken to the Best Western hotel and eventually released. While Ratajczak declined to estimate how many shots were fired or heard by witnesses before police arrived, he confirmed police heard more gunfire after getting to the scene. He said Bushart was found in “near vicinity” to the area, but said he could not be more specific.
Trooper Mark O’Donnell, public information for Troop E, told the Times Thursday the investigation is ongoing and he could not discuss details.
According to 911 dispatches, there may have been more than 20 shots heard during the incident. Ratajczak declined to say what kind of gun Bushart was firing or how many bullets hit or came close to the building.
O’Donnell did say a search warrant was executed in Fairport and a number of long guns were seized, but he declined to be more specific.
The incident prompted a massive police response that included state troopers, personnel from the sheriff’s offices in Ontario and Wayne counties, and agents from the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. SWAT teams from Ontario and Wayne counties were brought in, as was a state police helicopter.
People living in the area were told to stay in their homes. Route 21 was blocked to traffic from the Route 96 intersection into Wayne County.
Police set up perimeters in the area and walked into wooded areas to find the source of the shooting.
“It was a phenomenal response by law enforcement,” Ratajczak said. “It was a wonderful coordination by all of our resources.”