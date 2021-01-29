NEWARK — Village police have arrested a Clyde man accused of shooting at two other people earlier this month, although no one was hit with gunfire.
Richie A. Stokes, 33, was charged Tuesday with felony counts of criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment and attempted assault. He was arraigned at the Wayne County Correctional Facility and remanded without bail.
Newark Police Department Chief Mark Thoms said the shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17 on High Street in the village. Responding officers spoke to two people who said they were in a vehicle when a person in another vehicle shot at them and drove away.
“This is still all under investigation. For some reason, he (Stokes) got into an interaction with the other people and fired a gun at them,” said Thoms, noting the vehicle was damaged by at least one bullet. “We are not sure how many shots were fired at this point. We are still investigating a number of things involved with this incident.”
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office joined the Newark PD in the investigation. Thoms said officers from those departments consulted with the county District Attorney’s Office, discussing possible charges and how to proceed in the case.
Through that investigation, Thoms said police were able to identify, find and arrest Stokes on Tuesday evening. Thoms added that police are still trying to determine if Stokes knew the people he allegedly shot at.
“We were able to arrest him after speaking with people and witnesses,” said Thoms. “As of now, we don’t have a full understanding on why this violent incident happened in our village. No one was hurt, but that doesn’t mean it’s not a violent incident.
Thoms said while police had enough evidence to make an arrest, anyone with information can call the Newark PD at (315) 331-3701.
“This is not a closed investigation. We will continue to follow what people are telling us, as well as look at any video footage,” he said. “If anyone has information, we will be glad to hear it.”