HOPEWELL — The three men police say were involved in the Aug. 13 homicide in Phelps are from the Rochester area.
What they were doing on Route 96 that night and why one of them was shot in the head and left for dead are questions still unanswered. And they may remain that way.
“Unfortunately, they decided to stop in Phelps and commit this act,” Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said during a press conference Friday.
Minutes earlier, Henderson announced the arrest of Omar Antonio Martinez-Salome, 21. He has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jean Carlos Rentas-Figeuroa, 28, whose body was found along Route 96.
A second suspect, who was not named, is being held in the Monroe County Jail on an unrelated charge. His case will go to an Ontario County grand jury, and District Attorney Jim Ritts said he could be indicted — possibly for murder — over the next month.
The body of Rentas-Figeuroa was seen by a passing motorist about an hour after police believe he was killed. He died of a single gunshot wound to the head and was identified off fingerprints the following day.
“We know that everyone was anxious about this case, but please know we worked around the clock to solve the case,” Henderson said. “The deputies, investigators and other law enforcement agencies that worked this case put many hours of time into this investigation as well as piecing together what occurred on that night, leading to the arrest.”
Henderson said the homicide appears directly connected to drugs. While he stopped short of saying it was over a drug sale, he said the sheriff’s office has made dozens of felony drug arrests since starting a special narcotics unit.
“Our agency is committed to fighting those who wish to sell drugs in this county. We are seeing too many other crimes and loss of life due to overdoses coming from the drug problem, and it is directly impacting Ontario County,” he said. “The men and women — along with myself — who work for the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office are committed to continuing to fight against those individuals that are affecting the quality of life here in Ontario County. We will not stop our efforts until our streets and highways are clean from drugs.”
Henderson credited the numerous agencies that worked with the sheriff’s office on the investigation, including the Rochester Police Department, state police, U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, FBI, U.S. Attorney’s Office, and Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff also thanked the public that called in leads on the case.
Martinez-Salome, who was arrested Wednesday night, is being held in the Ontario County Jail without bail. Ritts said a preliminary hearing in the case could be held Monday in Phelps Town Court.
Henderson and Ritts said the investigation is still very active and ongoing, and other arrests are possible.
Police are still asking for the public’s help in finding the vehicle of Rentas-Figeuroa, which Henderson said was used by Martinez-Salome and the other suspect to drive from the scene. It is a 2007 four-door Acura TSX with New York license plate JGF4990; the vehicle identification number is JH4CL9637C006008.
Ritts said the license plates may have been removed from the vehicle, so anyone who sees that type of car apparently abandoned or sitting in a parking lot is urged to call the sheriff’s office direct tip hotline at (585) 296-4152.
