GENEVA — While a state police investigation continues into a truck theft at Seneca Lake State Park, Geneva police arrested a man for allegedly driving the truck through residential yards before he got stuck.
Tyler J. Kurlas, 35, of Geneva, was charged Friday by city police with a felony charge of criminal possession of stolen property and misdemeanor aggravated unlicensed operation.
The incident started about 2:45 p.m. According to 911 dispatches, a suspect stole a Sessler’s Wrecking truck from the state park in the town of Waterloo and the truck was tracked — by GPS technology — to the White Springs Lane area in the town of Geneva.
Geneva Police Lt. Matt Valenti said a short time later, a GPD officer saw the vehicle turn from Hamilton Street onto Spring Street in the city. Valenti said the driver, later identified as Kurlas, drove down a driveway and through several residential back yards before the vehicle got stuck in a hedgerow.
Kurlas was taken into custody at the scene. He was booked at the Public Safety Building and later taken to the Ontario County Jail for arraignment.
Mark O’Donnell, public information officer for state police Troop E, said Monday the investigation into the truck theft continues. No charges have been filed yet.
“The investigation is ongoing,” O’Donnell said in a brief statement.