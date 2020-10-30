WATERLOO — Village police have made an arrest in the fatal hit-and-run incident Tuesday night.
Samuel J. Eckert, 30, of Waterloo, was charged with felony counts of leaving the scene of a fatal motor-vehicle accident and tampering with physical evidence. He also was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation (misdemeanor) and failure to use designated lane (violation).
Eckert's arrest was announced by Waterloo Police Department Chief Jason Godley in a press release Thursday night. It followed an investigation into the death of Isaiah McKoy, 30, a village resident.
McKoy was hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening on East Main Street (Routes 5&20). A family member told the Times he was walking home from his job at nearby Kentucky Fried Chicken.