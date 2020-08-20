GENEVA — City police arrested two men early Wednesday morning following an alleged confrontation on North Main Street.
Anthony D. Parker, 32, of Canandaigua, was charged with a felony count of second-degree assault.
Darnell A. Parker, 23, of Geneva, was charged with misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing.
Geneva Police Department Lt. Matt Valenti said officers responded to North Main Street about 12:15 a.m. for a domestic incident involving a long gun. Darnell Parker is accused of pointing a loaded shotgun at a female and threatening to shoot her. Anthony Parker is accused of throwing a large piece of concrete, which Valenti said measured about 6-by-5 inches, at the female.
Valenti said the female blocked the concrete with her hand, resulting in an injury, but she refused treatment at the scene.
The suspects fled the scene before police arrived. Valenti said police found them at Darnell Parker’s residence on North Genesee Street, where they were arrested.
Valenti did not know if the Parkers are related. He said police obtained a search warrant for Darnell Parker’s residence and found two firearms.
The Parkers were taken to the Ontario County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Valenti said police also are investigating an earlier incident near North Genesee Street, where a vehicle was damaged by someone with a baseball bat. He said police aren’t yet sure if the two incidents are related.