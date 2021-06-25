JUNIUS — Police said a local man suffered critical injuries when he was hit by another vehicle Wednesday night on Route 318 — with the other driver being arrested.
According to the Seneca County sheriff’s office, the crash happened about 7:15 p.m. when a vehicle driven by Shyquest K. Powell, 20, of Syracuse, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Brett Rising, 66, of Junius. Police said Powell was driving recklessly, and Rising’s vehicle went off the highway and rolled over several times. Rising was ejected and suffered injuries that police said were life-threatening.
Police said Powell and a 17-year-old female, who was not identified, got out of Powell’s vehicle and fled the scene on foot. They were picked up by a passing motorist who was not involved in the crash, and witnesses told police the two females were loading a large quantity of clothing from their vehicle into the other one. That vehicle later was pulled over on Routes 5&20 in Seneca Falls by sheriff’s deputies and Seneca Falls police.
Powell and the teen, who were not injured, were taken into custody without incident.
Rising was treated at the scene by North Seneca Ambulance and later flown by a LifeNet helicopter to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. He was listed in critical condition.
Police said Powell and the teen stole merchandise from several stores in the Junius area, and other places. Powell was charged with felony counts of reckless endangerment, criminal possession of stolen property, and leaving the scene of a personal-injury motor vehicle accident, as well as numerous traffic infractions.
Powell was arraigned at the Seneca County Correctional Facility and released on her own recognizance.
The 17-year-old with charged with a felony count of criminal possession of stolen property. She was released to her legal guardian and given an appearance ticket for youth court.
Both vehicles were damaged extensively and impounded at the sheriff’s office.
The investigation is ongoing.