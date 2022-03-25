WILLIAMSON — State police have arrested two teenagers from Rochester following Wednesday’s shooting in this Wayne County town, and will likely arrest two others injured by a return of gunfire.
During a press conference Thursday at the state police barracks in Williamson, police said the teens arrested — ages 18 and 17 — were charged with felony counts of assault, burglary, and criminal use of a firearm. Their names were not released.
The incident happened about 5:30 p.m. at a multi-residential home on Pearsall Road, with neighbors calling 911 to report gunshots. Police said the teens and two other 17-year-olds got into the house, leading to an exchange of gunfire with people inside.
Two of the suspects were injured in the shooting. They were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, as were two others inside the house, with one person taken by Mercy Flight Central.
As of Thursday, three people listed at one time in critical condition remained in the hospital, with another person discharged. As of now, police are not releasing the names of anyone involved in the shooting.
While police described the incident as a burglary attempt that escalated into violence, they declined to speculate on a motive and said the investigation continues.
The 18-year-old suspect was arraigned in court and remanded to the Wayne County Jail on $50,000 bail or $100,000 bond. The 17-year-old was arraigned in youth court and remanded on $10,000 bail at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Center.
They were not injured.