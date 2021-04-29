GENEVA — In what city police Chief Mike Passalacqua called a “rapidly developing” and “crazy” case, two men accused of torturing another man during a home invasion have been arrested along with a local man who faces a high-level drug charge.
Malik M. Weems, 18, of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Eddie J. Marte, 25, of New City, Rockland County, have been charged with felony counts of kidnapping, burglary and robbery.
Thomas J. Ferraro, 62, of Geneva, has been charged with first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A-1 felony.
Passalacqua said the home invasion happened Monday night in the city. At this time, he is declining to say where it took place, saying that information will come out later.
Passalacqua said the male victim was held at gunpoint, kidnapped, tortured, beaten with belts and cords, punched and kicked, and burned with a knife.
He said the victim went on his own to Geneva General Hospital, where he was treated and released, but did not report the alleged incident until Tuesday.
“This was a direct, targeted attack,” he said. “The victim was tuned up, but it could have been worse.”
Passalacqua said GPD officers worked the case Monday night into Tuesday, with state police, the Seneca County sheriff’s office, Ontario County sheriff’s office, and Canandaigua Police Department assisting. That led to Weems and Marte being identified as suspects, and they were arrested after two traffic stops outside the city Tuesday night.
“We developed a description of the suspects through the state police, which has an investigation of their own,” Passalacqua said.
Ferraro also was arrested during one of the traffic stops.
As part of the investigation, Geneva police — with the Ontario County sheriff’s office SWAT team — executed a search warrant at a city residence and the two vehicles in the traffic stop.
Passalacqua said police seized two handguns (one reported stolen), about one pound of crystal methamphetamine, 1.4 pounds of heroin, one ounce of suspected cocaine, and about $5,000. He said the street value of the drugs is about $75,000.
“That was the biggest quantity of heroin I have ever seen in one of our arrests,” he said.
Weems, Marte and Ferraro were taken to the Ontario County Jail for arraignment.
“This case developed pretty rapidly,” Passalacqua said. “It was crazy how it all came together so quickly.”
Passalacqua made the following statement in a news release sent to area media Wednesday:
“I would like to thank the dedicated men and women of the Geneva Police Department who worked tirelessly on this investigation. This investigation was rapidly evolving which was conducted in the utmost professional and articulate manner,” he said. “This investigation should remind the citizens of the city of Geneva that keeping the safety and well-being of victims and citizens is our number one priority.”
“Any time a criminal investigation yields this outcome with the seizure of not only handguns but a high quantity of dangerous and deadly narcotics, it is a win for the city of Geneva,” he added. “The Geneva Police Department continues to daily do the work in front of us to ensure all residents and visitors alike are safe and protected.”