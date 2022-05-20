NEWARK — Several people have been arrested in connection with the alleged assault and robbery of a local teen last week.
Wayne County Sheriff Rob Milby said Jordan M. Drechsler, 18, of Newark, and Thomas Eaves, 18, of Geneva, as well as two juveniles — one from Rochester and another from Canandaigua — acted in concert to assault and rob the teen near the Erie Canal on the evening of May 12. Milby said Drechsler filmed the incident on his cell phone, while Eaves and the two juveniles attacked the male victim while he was on the ground, taking his shoes and cell phone.