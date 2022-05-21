NEWARK — Several people have been arrested in connection with the alleged assault and robbery of a local teen last week.
In a news release issued Friday, Wayne County Sheriff Rob Milby said Jordan M. Drechsler, 18, of Newark, and Thomas Eaves, 18, of Geneva, as well as two juveniles — one from Rochester and another from Canandaigua — worked together to assault and rob the teen near the Erie Canal on May 12.
Milby said Drechsler filmed the incident on his cell phone, while Eaves and the two juveniles attacked the male victim, taking his shoes and cell phone.
Drechsler was charged with a felony count of fourth-degree conspiracy and misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child. He was released with an appearance ticket to court.
An arrest warrant was issued for Eaves on felony charges of second-degree robbery and fourth-degree conspiracy, and misdemeanor charges of third-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child and petit larceny.
The two juveniles were charged with second-degree robbery, fourth-degree conspiracy, third-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child and petit larceny. They were released with appearance tickets to court.
In a phone interview with the Times earlier this week, the teen’s mother, Shannon Davenport, said her autistic son was attacked in the parking lot of the Newark Garden Hotel. After spending time with some friends at the Alex Eligh Community Center and getting ice cream at Erie Shore Landing, he was walking to McDonald’s to meet her.
Davenport said her son was unconscious at one point and dragged to the canal trail, where the attackers stole his sneakers and cell phone. A man later saw the boy on the ground and called 911.
The boy was taken by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where he was treated and released. Davenport said her son suffered a concussion, multiple bruises, and a badly injured arm.
Davenport claims the suspects have taken part in similar incidents before last week, some of which were recorded on video.