WATERLOO — An iconic building closing in on its 125th birthday is being eyed as a possible art center.
Cornell University architecture students will determine if the Moore’s Furniture Store building at 38 Washington St. is suitable for the transformation.
At its July 13 meeting, the Village Board learned the Cornell University Design Connect Architectural Student Program chose the village’s application for the upcoming semester. A conference call among village officials, the leader of the Cornell program, developer and owner Howard Friedman, and consultant Alex Teller of Camoin Associates was conducted recently to discuss the next steps.
Village officials have indicated they would like local artists to provide input to the design team. Friedman also asked that Cornell art student groups be included in the project, if possible.
The three-story building was constructed around 1897 by the Waterloo Organ Co. to house its organ and piano manufacturing operations; one of its products was the upright Malcolm Love piano. Production ended in the early 1900s, and the building was sold several times for various uses.
Most recently it housed Moore’s Furniture, which was owned and operated by the late Roy Littlejohn for more than 50 years. Littlejohn was made aware of a Malcolm Love piano for sale by a Waterloo resident and bought it for display in the window of his storefront.
Visit the website www.waterlooartcenter.com/ to find more information on the project:
Also at the July 13 meeting:
• COURT — Trustees approved a six-month lease of the former P&C Supermarket building at 22 Locust St. to use for Village Court; the building is owned by Lee Bieber. The lease would be shared with the town of Waterloo, but may not be exercised because village justices want to explore using the Town Court space first. The monthly lease would cost the town and village $1,000, plus utilities.
Village Court currently operates out of a relatively small courtroom in the 41 W. Main St. village offices. Town Court operates in a somewhat larger space at 66 Virginia St.
The reason for the move, according to Village Administrator Don Northrup, is to better comply with social distancing requirements related to the COVID-19 pandemic.