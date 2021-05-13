SENECA FALLS — The Artworks Gallery will hold a Freeform Polymer Clay Jewelry Workshop with Roberta Nelson from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 22 at 109 Fall St. in downtown Seneca Falls.
“This process uses simple sculptural processes in polymer clay to create pins, earrings, bracelets, or necklaces,” Nelson explained. “Interesting forms and textures can be created by using simple household tools, stamps, layering, incised and excised designs, beads or stones, and metallic acrylic paints.”
Participants should bring white Premo Sculpey polymer clay, an exacto knife, vinyl gloves, six playing cards, acrylic paints in desired colors, various size brushes, water container, paper towels, ruler. Optional items are colored Sculpey polymer clay, stamping tools, scrap lace or textured fabrics. Nelson will provide plastic flatware, toaster oven, rollers, wax paper, texture plates, beads or stones, template paper, and baking plate.
The cost is $40. The registration deadline is Saturday. Sign up by contacting Nelson at rnelson33@rochester.rr.com or (315) 549-8323.
The gallery at 109 Fall St. is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays. It is staffed by volunteers, so call ahead at (315) 257-0201 to make sure the gallery is open.
For more information, visit www.artsinseneca.org.