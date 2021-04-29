SENECA FALLS — The Artworks Gallery will present a theme show — “Where in the Finger Lakes is it?” — beginning May 7.
Member artists and photographers are allowed to submit up to three pieces that reflect the theme. Some of the area places are easy to identify, while others will be more of a challenge.
“To make it fun for you when you see the show, you will be given a list of Finger Lakes sites,” gallery member Bev Lombardo said in a press release. “Then, you can choose the numbered artists’ piece that you think matches the site.”
A gift certificate will be offered as a prize for the person who correctly names the most places.
The show will run through the month of May.
Beginning May 1, the gallery returns to its regular hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays. If making a special trip, call (315) 257-0201 to make sure the gallery is staffed that day.
For more information, visit www.artsinseneca.org.