ALBANY — Come Nov. 1, everyone in a motor vehicle — front seat or back — will be required to wear a seat belt.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a law Tuesday that mandates passengers sitting in the back seat or seats of a vehicle to wear a seat belt. That includes passengers of ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft.
Previously, only passengers 16 or younger were required to wear seat belts in rear seats.
“As an advocate for traffic safety, AAA supports the new law requiring rear seat belt use in New York,” said Elizabeth Carey, director of public relations at AAA Western and Central New York. “While critics may claim that we don’t need another traffic law, research shows that states with rear seat belt requirements consistently have higher overall seat belt usage rates and seat belts are proven to save lives.”
“We’ve known for decades that seat belts save lives and with this measure we are further strengthening our laws and helping to prevent needless tragedies,” Cuomo said.
According to the Fatality Analysis Reporting System, people in the 16-24 age group are least likely to buckle up and most likely to die compared to any other age group in New York state.