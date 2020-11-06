ROMULUS — After ending its popular bus tours at the former Seneca Army Depot last December, Seneca White Deer Inc. is redirecting its efforts.
“We ended our tour program at the former Seneca Army Depot, but our organization still exists and is going strong,” Seneca White Deer President Dennis Money said.
The tours were halted for what SWD officials described as financial reasons, accentuated by the cost of leasing the land from owner Earl Martin. Deer Haven Park, which Martin created after buying thousands of acres of former depot land from the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency, has offered self-guided auto tours of the property on Saturdays, with the final ones of the season scheduled for Nov. 14.
Money said the SWD board is considering how it can best benefit the wildlife and habitat of the Finger Lakes region and is focused on becoming a leading conservation organization for the area.
“We will continue our commitment to working on positive conservation projects, as well as educating the public regarding the value and importance of wildlife and habitat,” said Money, a Canandaigua resident.
He said some of the projects on the group’s agenda include:
• Working with Seneca County to establish a long-term historical exhibit in the County Office Building in Waterloo that features the former depot and its famous white deer herd.
• Supporting the creation of a nature trail at Sampson State Park in Romulus.
• Supporting the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s youth deer hunt in Seneca County.
• Donating materials that were housed in the SWD Welcome Center building. Tables and chairs were given to the MacDougall Sportsman’s Club; large-screen televisions went to the Waterloo and South Seneca school districts; and several exhibits, including full-size mounted white-tailed deer and several birds of prey, were donated to Finger Lakes Community College.
“We welcome your ideas regarding worthy projects that we can consider helping with and possibly funding,” Money said.
He said the group has hats and T-shirts with SWD logos available for reduced prices at senecawhitedeer.org.
Money added that legislation that would result in the production of white deer license plates has been introduced by state Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, and referred to the Senate’s Committee on Transportation. He also said SWD is participating in ROC the Day, a 24-hour online fundraising event set for Dec. 1.