ALBANY — Opponents of Greenidge Generation’s bitcoin mining operation in Yates County are praising the state Assembly for backing a moratorium on the practice — and they are urging the state Senate to follow suit.
In a news release issued Wednesday, Seneca Lake Guardian announced the Assembly passed legislation Tuesday to establish a two-year moratorium on new and renewed permits for proof-of-work cryptomining at fossil fuel-burning power plants. The margin was 91-56.
The bill also would require the state Department of Environmental Conservation, within one year, to perform a full Environmental Impact Assessment on cryptomining operations and how they affect New York’s ability to meet the climate goals mandated in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
The legislation must be passed by the state Senate before it reaches Gov. Kathy Hochul’s desk. The Senate passed the same bill by a 36-27 margin in 2021, but it did not get out of an Assembly committee.
As of Wednesday, the Senate bill was still listed as current in the body’s Environmental Conservation Committee.
“In the Finger Lakes and across the state, outside speculators are invading our communities to destroy our natural resources, kneecap local businesses, and keep us from meeting the crucial climate goals outlined by the CLCPA, just to make a few people very, very rich,” Yvonne Taylor, vice president of Seneca Lake Guardian, said in the news release. “I applaud the Assembly for putting New Yorkers and the planet first, and taking steps to curb this dangerous industry.”
A spokesperson for Greenidge Generation said the company would not be responding to the Assembly measure.
Area Assembly members Jeff Gallahan, R-131 of Manchester; Brian Manktelow, R-130 of Lyons; and Phil Palmesano, R-132 of Corning, voted against the legislation. Palmesano’s district includes Yates County.