SODUS — The two candidates in the 130th state Assembly District race are denouncing racial slurs that were shouted by some Back the Blue Rally participants Sunday in Wayne County.
A Sodus woman, Tatyana Conner, who was watching and videoing the rally, claimed she was called the n-word multiple times as hundreds of motorcycles entered the village Sunday.
“As an African American woman who served this country, I thought it would be best for me to show support to our unsung heroes,” she wrote on her Facebook page. “Instead I was greeted with backlash and racism.”
In a YouTube video Conner posted, one of the rally participants appears to yell the n-word at her and another person of color also recording the event. Another rally participant can be heard telling her to “take a knee,” in reference to former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who did so during the playing of the National Anthem before games to protest police brutality.
Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts confirmed that he heard the n-word uttered. He also denounced the slurs, as did one of the rally organizers, who said the event was intended to honor police for their service, not as a response to the Black Lives Matter movement or to cause racial divide.
Virts turned the video of the rally procession over to state police for review; the sheriff said Wednesday the video is still being evaluated. Virts did not say if any charges could come from the investigation, but noted that uttering a racial slur is not necessarily a crime under state penal law.
The county’s assembly candidates weighed in this week.
Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, R-130 of Lyons, who participated in the rally, touched on the incident on his Facebook page and re-posted Virts’ statement denouncing the racial slurs.
“I would like to add that I received a few calls in regard to some disrespectful behavior during the ride,” Manktelow said. “With such a huge event, it was so unfortunate that this occurred. It is important that we all show understanding and respect for all views and we have a willingness to work together to show support and love for each other.”
His Democratic opponent in the Assembly race, Scott Comegys of Palmyra, weighed in with a statement Tuesday.
“I support law enforcement, recognize the difficult job the men and women in service perform and the sacrifices they make in service to our safety,” he said. “I also support Black Lives Matter, hear the voices of people of color that have been asking for fair treatment in our society’s systems, particularly from law enforcement. Supporting one movement does not equate with condemnation of the other. You can support both. There was an opportunity here to bring people together and demonstrate a common energy devoted to working out ways to support both movements, which is what local organizers of events in support of Black Lives did earlier this summer throughout Wayne County. … Those events included local law enforcement, elected officials and the local communities on purpose to acknowledge the tragedies that continue to plague the nation and offer perspectives to end those tragedies. I am disappointed with the outcome of the event on Sunday, as it seems many of the people participating clearly had a different motive and the effect is more division and distrust, not unity. We need unifying influences now more than ever.”