ALBANY — The region’s Assembly members want state Health Commissioner Howard Zucker to testify before an Assembly committee on COVID-19 deaths at state nursing homes.
Assemblymen Jeff Gallahan, R-131 of Manchester, Brian Manktelow, R-130 of Lyons, and Phil Palmesano, R-132 of Corning are calling on members of the Assembly Oversight, Health and Aging Committees to subpoena Zucker to provide not only all data related to the nursing home deaths, but all communications from the Department of Health connected to the March 25 directive by Zucker that resulted in recovering COVID-19 patients being sent to state nursing homes, which they say led to thousands of unnecessary deaths.
The health department claimed the primary cause of COVID-19 outbreaks at nursing homes is from employees, not from COVID patients being transferred to nursing homes.
Republican lawmakers said Thursday morning at a press conference that they found a legal legislative workaround that would bypass needing the oversight committee’s leaders to issue a subpoena, saying legislative law allows for a majority of a legislative committee to sign a petition, and the committee then has the power to subpoena.
The Cuomo administration is under fire following a report by the state Attorney General’s Office that said the health department under-reported nursing home deaths by as much as 50 percent.
“The members of these committees face a clear question of morality on this matter, and we will know soon enough whether they still stand with the people, or with the governor,” said Gallahan. “To think there’s still so much we don’t know about decisions that led to thousands of people dying in nursing homes is as frustrating as it is saddening, and I am hopeful our Democratic colleagues in the Majority will stand up for what’s right and work with us all to get to the bottom of this tragedy.”
“Sending a subpoena to Dr. Zucker and other administration officials involved with the handling of nursing homes should be at the top of our legislative priorities,” added Palmesano. “To date, we have seen over 15,000 deaths in nursing homes and long-term care facilities in New York state.”
The guidance that allowed COVID patients to be sent to nursing homes was rescinded in May.
“These families deserve answers,” Manktelow said. “We shouldn’t be protecting those who have lied and covered up their mistakes for months. As I have said before, it is high time we get some real answers, and that there is real accountability. I proudly support my colleagues in this petition to subpoena Commissioner Zucker in order to get those answers. It is unfair of us to expect a perfect response to the pandemic. None of us have ever experienced something like this before, but it is perfectly reasonable for us to expect our legislators to be honest in what is happening. I hope that our colleagues across the aisle will join us in this motion in order to bring more of the issues to light, which have occurred with the response to COVID-19 in nursing homes.”
“Dr. Zucker must testify in public and under oath,” said Palmesano. “There have been broad and bipartisan voices of criticism of this governor on his handling of nursing homes. I am urging my majority colleagues to now turn their words into action with bipartisan investigations and hearings. The attorney general put politics aside when she released her report. It is my hope that my Assembly colleagues will do the same.”
Palmesano denied it is a political ploy by state Republicans.
“The governor and some of our Democrat colleagues continue to say this is all about politics,” he said. “It is not. I have said and will continue to say the purpose of an independent investigation and bipartisan hearings with subpoenas is not about pointing blame and finding fault. It is about providing transparency and accountability.”