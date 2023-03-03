Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Wyoming, Livingston, and Ontario counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered and very slippery road conditions with poor visibility at times. The heavy, wet snow may result in a few downed tree limbs and isolated power outages. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will result in slippery roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit snow and ice reports through our website or social media. &&