GENEVA — Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan wants a state investigation into former meal-delivery company RealEats, which shut down abruptly Wednesday after nearly six years of what was continued employment growth.
Gallahan, R-131 of Manchester, announced Friday that he has sent a letter to State Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon and Attorney General Letitia James asking for an investigation into RealEats, which he said closed its doors without filing a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification with the state and leaving its workforce jobless. Gallahan’s district includes Geneva.
The company employed about 160 in June 2022 when it celebrated the opening of its new home off of Routes 5&20, a facility where Cheribundi operated before leaving town. Prior to that it was a Tops supermarket. RealEats had operated previously at the Geneva Enterprise Development Center, which is owned by the Geneva Industrial Development Agency.
“What RealEats has done to its employees, their families and our community is disrespectful and inhumane,” Gallahan said. “Its employees were entitled to advance notice of the plant’s closure, but instead were left with no time to find work elsewhere. This is a negligent act that violates state law. I hope by reaching out to the attorney general’s office and Department of Labor we can further investigate RealEats’ no-notice closure and also help the individuals whose jobs were terminated to discover the benefits they are entitled to and find work.”
In the letter to Reardon and James, Gallahan points to the significant state assistance the company received during its years of expansion.
“After receiving millions of dollars in direct New York State funding and other subsidies, RealEats should not feel they are exempt from complying with our laws,” Gallahan wrote. “The people they employed, their families and the community this plant closure affects are owed this respect. I’d like to thank the Department of Labor and their rapid response team for working with my office. We appreciate their immediate attention to this closure and the assistance they are providing to help inform employees of benefits they are entitled to and opportunities to transition to other employment. I ask your offices to open an investigation into this no-notice closure.”
Company founder Dan Wise said Friday the company had no choice but to cease operations immediately.
“We wholeheartedly agree with Assemblyman Gallahan’s sentiment that the closure of the RealEats kitchen is tragic for our employees and their families,” he said. “We hope to work collaboratively with the Assemblyman and other state officials to obtain maximum support for our employees. The opportunity to continue operations was cut short when the company’s lender abruptly pulled the capital from the company’s bank account. While we were able to meet current payroll obligations, the actions of the lender incapacitated the company’s ability to meet future payroll obligations, forcing RealEats to close immediately.
“We are extremely disappointed with this outcome, as we had planned to continue operations in Geneva for years to come, protect the jobs that we had created, and also hoped to add new ones,” Wise continued. “So far, we have taken steps to connect our employees with job opportunities, Workforce Development, and other resources. We have also been in contact with the New York State Department of Labor to ensure our employees receive all available services and assistance.”