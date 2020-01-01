VICTOR — Assemblyman Brian Kolb, R-131 of Canandaigua, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on New Year's Eve.
Ontario County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a property damage crash at 7980 County Route 41 in Victor and discovered Kolb, the Assembly Minority Leader, and a 2018 GMC Arcadia.
No one was injured in the crash.
Kolb issued a statement of apology at about 10 a.m. New Year's Day, saying, in part, "Last night, I was charged with driving under the influence near my home. This was a terrible lapse in judgment, one I have urged others not to make, and I take full responsibility for it."