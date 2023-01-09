ALBANY — Assemblyman Phil Palmesano’s support for organ donation has personal meaning.
He’s a donor himself, having provided a kidney to his late sister, Teresa, in 2006; Teresa suffered from juvenile diabetes. She also received an organ from a stranger in 2000, noted Palmesano, R-132 of Corning, whose district includes all of Yates County and the southern half of Seneca County.
Teresa Palmesano died in 2013.
“My sister Teresa was lucky,” Palmesano said in a recent press release. “She received two organ transplants. I didn’t realize how bad the donation numbers were in New York until I was elected to the New York State Assembly in 2010. Although we have made good progress these last 12 years, we still have much more we can do. We can, and we must, do better.”
That’s why Palmesano was pleased that a bill he co-sponsored, the New York State Living Donor Support Act, was signed into law recently by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The primary sponsor was former Democratic Assemblyman Dick Gottfried, who retired at the end of 2022 after 52 years.
Palmesano said the bill takes away barriers to organ donation by providing reimbursement to living New York donors for medical and associated expenses for their organ donation, including reimbursement for lost wages, sick and vacation days, childcare, or medical expenses.
The act received unanimous support in the Assembly and the Senate, he noted, adding that organ donation has been one of his top legislative priorities. He said New York state ranks 50th out of 52 states and territories on the Donate Life registry. As of October 2022, Palmesano said there were nearly 8,300 New Yorkers on the organ donation waiting list, with 1,200 of them on it for more than five years.
Nearly 500 New Yorkers died in 2021 waiting for a life-saving organ transplant, he said, and more than 7,000 in need of organ transplants are awaiting a kidney.
“I have seen firsthand how organ donation can impact a family and someone’s quality of life,” Palmesano said. “I often cite the statistic that at the time of someone’s death, one donor can save up to eight lives and impact the lives of more than 75 others through organ donation. With this latest bill signed into law by the governor, we are now expanding access and resources to living donors. Our state has an incredibly high demand for organ donors, and I will continue to encourage all who are able, to join the registry and help save a life today.”
“There is no greater gift a New Yorker can give than the gift of saving a life,” Hochul said in a press release announcing her signing of the legislation. “Living organ donors are true heroes, and with this legislation, we are taking meaningful steps to support their sacrifice and save lives.”
Palmesano urged people to enroll as an organ donor at donatelife.ny.gov/register.