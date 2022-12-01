PENN YAN — The top assistant in the Yates County district attorney’s office is running for county judge.
Mackenzie “Mac” Stutzman, a Republican, announced his candidacy Wednesday in a news release. There will be an election for the position in November 2023 — and possibly a primary election in June — following the recent election of county Judge Jason Cook as a state Supreme Court justice.
“Integrity, impartiality, and a thorough knowledge of the law are the most important attributes that a good judge must possess,” Stutzman said in the release. “As a prosecutor and public defender, I’ve given every case the attention it deserved and carefully weighed the facts and letter of the law. If elected as the new Yates County judge, I will bring this same high level of respect for the law to the bench every day.”
Stutzman, 36, is a graduate of the University of Rochester and Georgetown University Law Center. He is currently Yates County’s first assistant DA under District Attorney Todd Casella.
Stutzman has been a practicing attorney on both sides of the criminal justice system for most of the last decade. Earlier in his career he was a Steuben County assistant public defender, staff attorney for Legal Assistance of Western New York, and adjunct professor of criminal justice at Corning Community College. He was later Chemung County public defender, where he was responsible for felony matters, supervised a staff of 12, and managed the budget and overall operations.
In his current role in Yates County, he is responsible for all aspects of prosecution for criminal cases across the county.
Stutzman said he has handled numerous felony cases over his career including homicides, other violent crimes, drug possession, and more.
“I’ve gained valuable experience working alongside Judge Cook and District Attorney Casella in my role prosecuting criminals at the Yates County DA’s office, on top of important qualifications from my past positions,” Stutzman said. “This blend of professional experience has prepared me well for the role of Yates County judge.”
Stutzman lives in Penn Yan with his wife, Olivia, who is a regional supervisor at Cornell Cooperative Extension. The couple is expecting their first child early next year.