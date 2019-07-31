PENN YAN — After an extensive search process, the Penn Yan Central School District has named Keary Pender assistant principal at Penn Yan Elementary.
Before taking the job at PYE, Pender spent the last 19 years as an educator in the Webster Central School District and Monroe BOCES 2. Most recently, she was a K-12 instructional and assistive technology specialist in Webster.
Penn Yan school district officials said Pender brings to the job a passion for literacy, including work as a literacy consultant and program director for the Monroe County Library System and GiGi’s Playhouse Down Syndrome Achievement Center.
“We are beyond excited to welcome Mrs. Keary Pender to Penn Yan. We feel that her skills will make a great addition to an already amazing staff of professionals,” said Howard Dennis, Penn Yan’s superintendent of schools. “We look forward to getting to know and working with Mrs. Pender.”
Pender said she is looking forward to getting to know each student and family at Penn Yan Elementary in the coming months.
“I am very excited to be part of the Penn Yan community,” she said.
Parents or other district residents who are in the Penn Yan Elementary building over the summer are encouraged to introduce themselves to Pender.
